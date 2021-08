The Ohio commission that will revise the state’s legislative maps has been holding public hearing across the state.

Wednesday Ohio University Zanesville will host the group for a hearing. The event is designed to give local residents the opportunity to contribute their ideas to the redistricting process.

The O-U-Z hearing start at 9:30 in the morning and continues until 12:30 in the afternoon. Covid-19 guidelines requires masks indoors at O-U-Z.