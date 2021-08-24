Motorists Encouraged to use Caution in School Zones as School starts back up

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- As school starts back up, both motorists and pedestrians are encouraged to take extra precaution in school zones and pay attention to specific signs and speeds.

Traffic gets heavier around school buildings as students drive and get dropped off. Drivers are reminded to slow down and be alert when approaching school crossing signs, speed signs and bumps. Pedestrians should be on the lookout when at crosswalks.

“We’re just wanting motorists in the city to be aware that there is going to be the typical hold ups from school being in. Just watch out for the bus stops and obey the school safety zones, which are 20 mph. There is minimal tolerance given out there,” Zanesville Police Department Captain Scott Comstock said.

Comstock reminds motorists about the Interstate 70 construction and that some routes could be re-routed through the school zones, which could lead to more congestion. It’s also enforced to be patient with busses and their sudden stops.

“One of the bigger problems we have are school bus violations. Anybody in a school bus violation will be reported by the school bus driver or one of the riders on the bus and we investigate those accordingly and that is a cite or an offense in court,” Comstock said.

Typically with a high traffic zone in school zones, the schools resource officer will handle the traffic control as needed.