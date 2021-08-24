Morgan Doubles up Tri-Valley for Win

The Morgan boys soccer team defeated Tri-Valley by a final score of 6-3 Monday night. From the early moments of this one, it appeared that Tri-Valley were poised to stay competitive, leading 2-1 for majority of the first half, with the go ahead goal scored by Gael Oseguera.

With seconds to play in the first half, the visitors tied it up, 2-2. Out of the gate in the second half, Morgan took an early lead to make it 3-2. and soon after 4-2. The Scottie’s Devin Watts added a header to close the gap to 4-3.

Ultimately, the second half adjustments by Morgan were costly for the Scotties. Morgan doubles up the lead eventually, winning by a final score, of 6-3.