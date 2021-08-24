Morgan Doubles up Tri-Valley for Win

Local Sports Sports
Court Zeppernick62

The Morgan boys soccer team defeated Tri-Valley by a final score of 6-3 Monday night. From the early moments of this one, it appeared that Tri-Valley were poised to stay competitive, leading 2-1 for majority of the first half, with the go ahead goal scored by Gael Oseguera.

With seconds to play in the first half, the visitors tied it up, 2-2. Out of the gate in the second half, Morgan took an early lead to make it 3-2. and soon after 4-2. The Scottie’s Devin Watts added a header to close the gap to 4-3.

Ultimately, the second half adjustments by Morgan were costly for the Scotties. Morgan doubles up the lead eventually, winning by a final score, of 6-3.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Court Zeppernick
Court Zeppernick
Court graduated Ohio State University in May 2020. He has interned at NBC4, ABC6, and the Big Ten Network. He enjoys all things sports and follows all the northern Ohio sports teams including the Browns, Indians, and Cavs.

Related Posts

US Open offering tennis players access to mental health pros

Associated Press

Quigley, Parker lead Sky past Dream 86-79

Associated Press

Giants catcher Posey pulled with right knee discomfort

Associated Press