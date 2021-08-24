Meet Tiger: Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Dog of the Week

Local News
Natalie Comer137

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Tiger has been named the Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Centers dog of the week. 

This Tiger is far from the fierce, orange and black striped cat you would see in the wild. He is a young beagle mix who is timid and shy at first, but is willing to spend time with a family and warm up to. 

“It’s going to take a little bit of time for him to start, making sure he can have trust in you,” volunteer Doug McQuaid said. “He will do many things for you and anything to make you happy. I think you could do a lot for him to make him happy.”

He is dog, cat and kid friendly. He always has a clean kennel and enjoys going on walks. He’s always alert to make sure everything is safe and clear. He would love a family or owner who will spend time with him and make him feel comfortable. 

“Even with kids, not kids that would come at him where he would think you are trying to do something. A family that would be a little more subdued and let him work into your family pattern and situation,” McQuaid said.

Tiger is up to date on shots and neutered. He will be one in October and is hoping to spend his birthday with his new, forever family. If you’re interested in Tiger, you can call the adoption center and a volunteer will assist you. 

You can reach the Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center at 740-453-0273 or by visiting its website.

Tiger was an owner release and was brought to the shelter in July. He awaits his forever home.
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Natalie Comer
Natalie Comer
Natalie grew up in Martinsburg, WV and graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in Journalism emphasizing in broadcast. During her time at WVU, she worked and interned with WVU Athletics Video, where she helped with video production on game days. Her senior year of college, she was the Sports Reporter/Anchor for “WVU News,” an Emmy-award winning newscast produced by journalism students. Natalie is a huge sports fanatic. She is a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins, but when it comes to football, she cheers on the LA Rams. Her dream job is to be a reporter in the NHL.

Related Posts

Ohio Redistricting Commission to Hold Hearing in Zanesville Wednesday

George Hiotis

The Wilds welcomes a greater one-horned rhino calf

Carolyn Fleegle

County Commissioners open bids regarding Road Projects

Natalie Comer