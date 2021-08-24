Man found dead in Coshocton County pond

Local News
Carolyn Fleegle78

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–Authorities in Coshocton County said a man was found deceased in a pond Tuesday .

Deputies with the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 6000 block of County Road 9 in Oxford Township around 9:00 a.m. .

When officers arrived on scene, the male subject, who was identified as 31-year-old Antonio Cancino of Mexico, was removed from the pond.

Authorities said his death appears accidental and further testing will be conducted by the Licking County Coroner’s Office.

Assisting at the scene were Coshocton County EMS, West Lafayette Fire Department and Coshocton County Coroner’s Office.    

