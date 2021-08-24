Giants catcher Posey pulled with right knee discomfort

Sports
Associated Press27

NEW YORK (AP) — San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey was removed from Tuesday night’s game with right knee discomfort.

Posey was visited by manager Gabe Kapler and a trainer during the fourth inning against the New York Mets. Posey was replaced by backup Curt Casali an inning later with San Francisco ahead 7-0.

The 34-year-old Posey has had a resurgent season for the major league-leading Giants. The 2012 NL MVP singled and scored in the top of the fourth inning to raise his batting average to .314 with 39 RBIs and a .925 OPS.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

US Open offering tennis players access to mental health pros

Associated Press

Quigley, Parker lead Sky past Dream 86-79

Associated Press

Fowles has 29 & 20, Lynx end skid against Storm 76-70

Associated Press