FDA Approves Pfizer Vaccine: Health Department Encourages Community to get Vaccinated

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The FDA has recently approved the Pfizer vaccine for those ages 16 and older. As the first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved by the FDA, the Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department hopes it will encourage the community to receive it.

The vaccine continues to be available for individuals 12 through 15 years of age under emergency use authorization. As all FDA-approved vaccines, the Pfizer vaccine has been reviewed for the quality, safety and effectiveness of medical products.

“The COVID vaccines, Pfizer being one of them, have received, without question, the most vigorous study of any biological drug and vaccine that has ever been approved by the FDA. There are more documents that have been submitted, 360,000 pages of data were submitted by Pfizer to the FDA,” ZMCHD Medical Director Jack Butterfield said.

Dr. Butterfield said the number of cases right now are increasing, faster and higher now compared to the surge that occurred last winter. He said this is a vaccine preventable disease that is affecting the non vaccinated for the most part.

“If you’re willing to take the FDA approved drugs for your cancer, infections, heart disease, clotting disorder or high blood pressure or you name it, they have all been approved by the FDA. If it’s good enough to have the approval from the FDA for those, what is the difference here,” Butterfield said.

The Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are seeking FDA approval.

The Health Department is still giving out vaccines. You can reach them at (740)-454-9741.