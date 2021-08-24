90 Degree Temperatures call for a stop at Tom’s Ice Cream Bowl

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- If you’re looking for a cool, sweet treat to enjoy during the hot weather this week, be sure to stop by Tom’s Ice Cream bowl.

Tom’s Ice Cream bowl has additional seating outside with umbrellas to cool you off. Customers can also choose to dine-in in which breakfast, lunch and dinner is served. Don’t worry, ice cream for breakfast isn’t the wrong answer at Tom’s.

“People have come in and eaten ice cream for breakfast and also eaten breakfast outside. As for customers one thing, everyone has their one thing they come in here for,” Tom’s Ice Cream Bowl owner Joe Baker said.

The most popular items this summer have been hot fudge sundaes, banana splits and tin roofs. Baker said a lot of new things have been added, including additional seating inside and outside.

It has been a busy, hot summer for Tom’s but the employees enjoy serving everyone’s favorite treat.

“Yeah, we get a lot of people who have never been to this place before,” Baker said. “My waitresses are literally running because we have more capacity and people are coming down here because of all this going on. They’re interested in what we’ve been doing to the place.”

Tom’s Ice Cream Bowl is open seven days a week from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Tom’s Ice Cream Bowl is located at 532 McIntire Ave. in Zanesville.