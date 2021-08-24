Updated on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT

TODAY: Hot & Humid. Stray PM Storm. High 91° (Heat Index 95 to 97)

TONIGHT: Patchy Fog. Mostly Clear. Warm & Muggy. Low 68°

WEDNESDAY: Isolated Showers/Storms. Partly Cloudy. Hot & Humid. High 91° (Heat Index 95 to 97)

DISCUSSION:

Another hot and humid day on-tap across SE Ohio, as highs will top off in the lower 90s this afternoon. Heat Index Values will top off in the mid to upper 90s during the peak heating of the afternoon. A stray shower/storm will be possible by the mid to late afternoon, but most of the region looks to remain dry today.

Some patchy fog will be possible tonight, with otherwise mostly clear skies. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 60s to near 70 tonight, along with muggy conditions.

Rain chances will increase as we head into the middle and through the week. Heat and humidity will continue, as highs will top off around 90 Wednesday through Friday. Rain chances will drop off slightly this weekend, but the heat and humidity will continue.

A cold front will begin to move into the region as we head into the final few days of August, and this will bring more widespread showers and storms to the region. Behind the front cooler and less humid air will begin to move into the region as we begin the month of September.

Have a Great Tuesday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com