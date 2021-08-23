WHIZ Radio week two broadcast schedule

Local Sports Sports
David Carl Kinder II16

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – WHIZ Radio has announced the broadcast schedule for week two of the high school football season.

On Z92 Radio you can hear the Licking Heights-Tri-Valley game from Jack Anderson Stadium. Both teams are looking to start the season 2-0.

On Highway 103 Radio it’s a MVL cross-division matchup between New Lexington and Maysville in Southtown.

And on AM 1240 Radio the Zanesville Blue Devils hit the road to play Big Walnut. ZHS hoping to start the season 2-0.

All three games kickoff at 7 on Friday night and all three stream live on whiznews.com.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
David Carl Kinder II
David Carl Kinder II

Related Posts

LEADING OFF: Padres try new pitch, Reds-Brewers, O’s skid

Associated Press

Rams run low on healthy running backs as season approaches

Associated Press

Jays score winning run on wild pitch, beat White Sox 2-1

Associated Press