Two Mobile Homes Catch Fire early Sunday Morning in South Zanesville

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The South Zanesville Fire Department and several others responded to a house fire early Sunday morning.

Fire crews arrived around 2:00 a.m. on Marion Drive in South Zanesville. Crews encountered two mobile homes and a storage unit fully involved. Only one of the homes was being rented out in which the woman living there got out safely.

“It took a little time getting there, we were already on a first call and taking care of another call when that call came in,” South Zanesville Fire Chief Russell Taylor said. “We had to use tankers. In that area we do not have any hydrants. They filled up at Walmart. We filled up at Treadway but they had issues at that hydrant, so we had to come back to the fire station in order to fill up.”

According to the woman living at the house, she heard a loud pop in the ceiling and started to see smoke. Since the house was fully engulfed by the time crews arrived, it was hard to determine the cause.

“Everything was fully burnt to the ground and there was nothing we could really investigate and determine at that time. We brought in Doug Hobson to investigate. He looked at it and everything was burnt. We had to bring the township back in to move the debris around in order to put the fire out and all the metal,” Taylor said.

The SZFD was assisted by Newtown, Wayne, Falls, Springfield and Roseville Townships as well as Engines one and two from Zanesville.

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Department and a community ambulance was also on scene.