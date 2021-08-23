The Wilds welcomes a greater one-horned rhino calf

Cumberland, OH—The Wilds is celebrating the arrival of a greater one-horned rhinoceros (Rhinoceros unicornis) calf, who was born at the conservation center during the early morning hours of August 16, 2021. Sanya, an experienced mother, is providing excellent care to her little one and keeping the female calf close within The Wilds’ pasture.

The Animal Management team has been monitoring the pair and notes that the calf appears to be strong and healthy. Calves usually weigh more than 100 pounds at birth and gain a few pounds every day. An adult greater one-horned rhino can reach weights of approximately 4,000 to 6,000 pounds.

This calf is the ninth greater one-horned rhino to be born at The Wilds, and each birth is a significant achievement as the species nearly went extinct during the 20th century.

The Wilds is home to five greater one-horned rhinos and is one of only 19 AZA-accredited facilities in North America to care for this species. The Wilds is also home to 15 southern white rhinos and has welcomed a total of 25 white rhino births since 2004. The Wilds is the only facility outside of Africa with white rhinos born four and five generations removed from their wild-born ancestors.

The new calf may be visible to guests during either an Open-Air Safari Tour, presented by G&J Pepsi, or a Wildside Tour, presented by AEP Ohio. The Wilds is currently open daily through September and then weekends only in October.

For more information or to schedule a tour, please visit TheWilds.org and follow The Wilds’ social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Photo Credit: Grahm S. Jones, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Photo Credit: Grahm S. Jones, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium