Southeastern Ohio Pop and Pour event Quickly Approaching: Tickets Available

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Muskingum County Community Foundation is excited for its first ever Southeastern Ohio Pop and Pour beer and wine fest, which is quickly approaching.

If you like beer, wine and tasting, then this is the event for you.

With help from the city of Zanesville and visitors bureau, the event will have several beer and wine vendors for the community to try. Live music will be performed by David Spires and the Thumpdaddy Funk Band.

“We’re excited to bring another event to the downtown area. That has been one of our goals is to bring more people into Zanesville for fun events,” MCCF media relations manager Christy Rahrig said.

A ticket will give you a commemorative drinking glass and 12 tasting tickets. A designated driver ticket is also available. The money raised will be going back to the community through the MCCF grant competitions.

“This is just a chance to bring people from all ages into the area to come out and have a really great time,” Rahrig said. “Of course, it’s all going towards a really good cause. This is benefiting our fall and spring grant competitions here at MCCF, which ultimately is giving back to the community. If you come out, it’s doubling as a fundraiser and you’re helping support the community to help improve the quality of life here in Muskingum County.”

Pop and Pour will take place Saturday, August 28 at the Secrest Auditorium parking lot starting at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are $25 until Friday and will increase to $30 on the day of the event. Designated driver tickets are $10 each. You can purchase tickets at the Muskingum County Community Foundation website.