Southeastern Ohio Pop and Pour event Quickly Approaching: Tickets Available

Local News
Natalie Comer117

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Muskingum County Community Foundation is excited for its first ever Southeastern Ohio Pop and Pour beer and wine fest, which is quickly approaching. 

If you like beer, wine and tasting, then this is the event for you.

With help from the city of Zanesville and visitors bureau, the event will have several beer and wine vendors for the community to try. Live music will be performed by David Spires and the Thumpdaddy Funk Band. 

“We’re excited to bring another event to the downtown area. That has been one of our goals is to bring more people into Zanesville for fun events,” MCCF media relations manager Christy Rahrig said.

A ticket will give you a commemorative drinking glass and 12 tasting tickets. A designated driver ticket is also available. The money raised will be going back to the community through the MCCF grant competitions. 

“This is just a chance to bring people from all ages into the area to come out and have a really great time,” Rahrig said. “Of course, it’s all going towards a really good cause. This is benefiting our fall and spring grant competitions here at MCCF, which ultimately is giving back to the community. If you come out, it’s doubling as a fundraiser and you’re helping support the community to help improve the quality of life here in Muskingum County.” 

Pop and Pour will take place Saturday, August 28 at the Secrest Auditorium parking lot starting at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are $25 until Friday and will increase to $30 on the day of the event. Designated driver tickets are $10 each. You can purchase tickets at the Muskingum County Community Foundation website

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Natalie Comer
Natalie Comer
Natalie grew up in Martinsburg, WV and graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in Journalism emphasizing in broadcast. During her time at WVU, she worked and interned with WVU Athletics Video, where she helped with video production on game days. Her senior year of college, she was the Sports Reporter/Anchor for “WVU News,” an Emmy-award winning newscast produced by journalism students. Natalie is a huge sports fanatic. She is a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins, but when it comes to football, she cheers on the LA Rams. Her dream job is to be a reporter in the NHL.

Related Posts

The Wilds welcomes a greater one-horned rhino calf

Carolyn Fleegle

County Commissioners open bids regarding Road Projects

Natalie Comer

Community invited to show off their Knowledge at John McIntire Library Trivia Night

Natalie Comer