Senzatela, Rockies to face Hendricks, Cubs

Colorado Rockies (57-67, fourth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (54-72, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-9, 4.58 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (14-5, 4.04 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -132, Rockies +114; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies travel to face the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

The Cubs are 31-31 on their home turf. Chicago has slugged .392 this season. Frank Schwindel leads the team with a mark of .584.

The Rockies are 14-45 in road games. Colorado is hitting a collective .251 this season, led by Charlie Blackmon with an average of .276.

The Rockies won the last meeting 6-5. Tyler Kinley earned his second victory and Trevor Story went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Colorado. Jake Jewell took his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom is second on the Cubs with 27 extra base hits and is batting .253.

C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 21 home runs and is slugging .519.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 2-8, .247 batting average, 7.01 ERA, outscored by 37 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .261 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Dillon Maples: (blister), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: (hamstring), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm), Willson Contreras: (knee).

Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jhoulys Chacin: (covid-19), Raimel Tapia: (toe), Yonathan Daza: (thumb), Chris Owings: (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.