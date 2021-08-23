Newcomerstown Man Arrested for OVI



The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Sunday night.

The accident took place on County Road 9 in the township of Oxford just before 8:30. Deputies said 58-year-old Jose Reyes, of Necomertown, was driving a vehicle on private property when he back up the vehicle in the driveway and into a pedestrian.

Officials said 27-year-old Juan Perez, of Necomestown rolled down an embankment into a pond. He suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Coshocton Regional Medical Center.

Deputies believe alcohol to be a factor in the accident. Reyes was placed under arrest and charged with OVI.