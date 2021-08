LOCAL SCORES 8/23/21

GIRLS SOCCER

WEST MUSKINGUM 8 PHILO 2

Philo 14 shots

West Muskingum 22 shots

Philo 14 saves (Kierston Harper)

West Muskingum 12 saves (Gracie Settles)

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

SHENANDOAH 3 CAMBRIDGE 0

GIRLS SOCCER

JOHN GLENN 5 SHERIDAN 2

36:59 left on clock: Sheridan goal by Julie Nichols

24:14 left on clock: JG goal by Riley Zamensky off a Bella Eubanks assist

22:56 left on clock: JG goal by Angela Kumler off a Grace Fields assist

6:42 left on clock: Sheridan goal by Julie Nichols

2nd Half:

20:06 left on clock: JG goal by Riley Zamensky off an Angela Kumler assist

16:42 left on clock: JG goal by Angela Kumler off a “Bean” Sowers assist

9:17 left on clock: JG goal by Angela Kumler unassisted

Goalkeepers:

JG Goalkeeper; “Bean” Sowers 3 saves off 5 Sheridan shots

Sheridan Goalkeeper; Riley Morbitzer 7 saves off 12 JG shots

Next game for JG, Wednesday 8/25, home versus Morgan 7:00 PM.

GIRLS SOCCER

LICKING VALLEY 7 CENTENNIAL 0

Raegan Campbell scored 4 goals

Avery Wilson had 1 goal and 1 assist

Sophia Crabtree had 1 goal

Emily McCullough had 1 goal

Emma Cubbison had 3 assist

Kylee White had 1 assist

Erin Selfe had 1 save in goal

Record 1-0-0