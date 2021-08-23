I-70 ramp closure/ State Route 60 closure

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Ohio Department of Transportation is alerting motorists of some upcoming closures this week.

The I-70 Westbound off-ramp to Underwood Street is scheduled to close Monday, August 23, for approximately 60 days as part of the I-70 reconstruction project through the city of Zanesville.

ODOT also announced State Route 60 is scheduled to close on Tuesday, August 25, for 14 different culvert replacements between the city of Zanesville and the village of Dresden.

Crews will start between Olde Falls Road and Fairview Road on day one and move north as each culvert is completed.

Work hours are 8:00am to 3:30pm.

The estimated completion is Friday, September 24.