Dybala recalled to in for Argentina in World Cup qualifiers

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Striker Paulo Dybala was called up to the Argentina squad for the first time in almost two years Monday after an impressive start to the season with Juventus.

Dybala was included in the squad for three upcoming World Cup qualifiers in September, with veteran Sergio Aguero out injured.

Coach Lionel Scaloni included most of the players who won the Copa America in July, Argentina’s first major title in almost 30 years.

Lionel Messi, goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez and striker Angel Di María, the scorer of the winning goal against host Brazil in the final, were all called up.

Dybala was part of the 2019 Copa America squad and has played 29 games in total for Argentina.

Argentina is second in South American qualifying with 12 points from six matches. The team has away games against Venezuela and leader Brazil before hosting Bolivia in Buenos Aires.

Defender Cristian Romero and midfielder Leandro Paredes are suspended for the first game.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani (River Plate), Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Juan Musso (Atalanta), Gerónimo Rulli (Villarreal).

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel, Marcos Acuña (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Udinese), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Lucas Martínez Quarta (Fiorentina), Germán Pezzella (Betis), Lisandro Martínez and Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax).

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Guido Rodríguez (Betis), Nicolás Domínguez (Bologna), Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) and Alejandro Gómez (Sevilla).

Forwards: Lionel Messi and Ángel Di María (París Saint-Germain), Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan), Nicolás González (Fiorentina), Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Julián Álvarez (River Plate) and Joaquín Correa (Lazio).

