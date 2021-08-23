County Commissioners open bids regarding Road Projects

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County County Commissioners met with the county engineer’s office today to open bids for two road projects.

The county is going to be working on a guardrail improvement project and a pavement marking project on various roads. The pavement project will take place on approximately 68 miles on county roads.

“This is something we’ve programmed for a while. We are doing 25 miles of paving this year and that 25 miles is included in this program where those newly paved roads will be striped and then there are some other ones as well,” County Engineer’s Office administrative deputy Matt Russell said.

A & A Safety located in Amelia, Ohio had the lowest bid for the pavement project with $173,371 and Cuyahoga Fence located in Cleveland had the lowest bid for the guardrail project with $322,000.

Every couple of years the engineer’s office tries to replace old guardrails by applying for grants.

“The pavement marking will begin within the month or so. The guardrail project could last even into next year,” Russell said.

The county commissioners took the bids under advisement and ODOT has to review them before the projects can start.