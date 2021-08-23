Community invited to show off their Knowledge at John McIntire Library Trivia Night

Natalie Comer

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The John McIntire Library is calling all community members to bring their brains and knowledge to its trivia night on Wednesday. 

Individuals can form a team up to five and take part in trivia night at the Weasel Boy Brewing Company. A multi-round trivia competition will take place with questions of random knowledge. 

“It’s part of spreading information, which the library is all about and it fits into our mission of connecting people to information and ideas with each other,” John McIntire Adult Services staff member Scott Horst said.

The library staff is happy to connect with the community once again as trivia night has been suspended over the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is a great opportunity for everyone to come out, support the library and have a fun time. 

“We’ve had good success at it. It’s been spirited. The last one we had, there were only two points between the winning and second place team, so it was very close,” Horst said.

The winning team will receive a gift card to Weasel Boy. Trivia starts at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. You can register on the Muskingum County Library System’s website under the events tab. 

