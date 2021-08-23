Updated on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT

TODAY: Hot & Humid. Stray PM Storm. Mostly Sunny. High 90°

TONIGHT: Areas of Fog. Mostly Clear. Warm & Muggy. Low 64°

TUESDAY: Hot & Humid. Stray PM Storm. Mostly Sunny. High 91°

DISCUSSION:

A hot and humid week across SE Ohio. Temperatures will top off around 90 today, with Heat Index Values in the lower 90s during the peak heating this afternoon. A stray shower/storm chance will be with us this afternoon, mainly during the late afternoon into the early evening.

Skies will be mostly clear tonight, but some areas of fog will be with us after midnight. Temperatures will bottom out into the mid 60s, along with muggy conditions.

Another round of highs around 90, along with a stray afternoon shower/storm chance on-tap for Tuesday across the region. The heat will continue to build for the middle of the week, as highs will climb into the lower 90s on Wednesday. Isolated showers/storms will be possible for the day on Wednesday.

More scattered showers and storms, along with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 in store as we wrap up the work week. The threat for more scattered showers and storms will continue into the weekend, along with highs in the upper 80s.

Have a Great Monday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com