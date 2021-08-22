Wong powers Brewers to 7-3 win over Nationals

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kolten Wong homered and drove in three runs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

Lorenzo Cain also connected as Milwaukee took the rubber game of the weekend series. The NL Central leaders have won 10 of 13 overall.

Hunter Strickland (2-1) got two outs for the win, and Josh Hader recorded the last out for his 26th save.

Wong drove Sean Nolin’s second pitch deep to right for his 10th homer. It was his fifth leadoff shot this season and No. 7 for his career.

Wong had another big swing in the fourth. After Nolin (0-2) issued consecutive two-out walks, leading to a mound visit, Wong poked a tiebreaking two-run triple into the right-field corner.

Wong also walked and scored on Christian Yelich’s groundout in the sixth, and Cain hit a two-run homer off Jefry Rodriguez in the seventh.

In Saturday night’s 9-6 win, Yelich homered twice, including his third career grand slam, and drove in six runs.

Nolin was charged with three runs and six hits in four innings.