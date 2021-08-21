Sports Betting Line

Sports
Associated Press9
MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -146 Miami +127
at MILWAUKEE -212 Washington +177
at ST. LOUIS -211 Pittsburgh +178
at COLORADO -176 Arizona +153
at SAN DIEGO -180 Philadelphia +155
at L.A. DODGERS -199 N.Y. Mets +172
American League
at N.Y. YANKEES -223 Minnesota +185
at TORONTO -227 Detroit +189
at BOSTON -312 Texas +252
at TAMPA BAY -126 Chicago White Sox +109
at HOUSTON -179 Seattle +157
at CLEVELAND -131 L.A. Angels +114
Interleague
Atlanta -159 at BALTIMORE +141
at CHICAGO CUBS -112 Kansas City -106
at OAKLAND -111 San Francisco -107

