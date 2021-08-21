Saturday H.S. Scores

Boy’s Soccer:

Zanesville: 3 Maysville: 1

Volleyball:

Philo defeated Zanesville in two sets 25-9, 25-6 in a tri-match. The Electrics went on to defeat Logan 25-19 and 25-18.

Maysville defeated Rosecrans 25-6, 25-20 in a tri-match. Hannahs Fulkerson had 3 aces, 1 block and 14 assists. Rachel Jarvis added 5 aces and 1 kill. Izzy Hutchinson also added 5 aces, 1 block, 4 kills. Jayda McGarvey had 5 kills. The Panthers went on to win again Crooksville 25-23, 25-21. In that match Hannah Fulkerson had 3 aces, 17 assists and 4 kills. Izzy Hutchinson had 2 aces and 3 kills. Mallori Bradly added 3 aces and 3 kills.

Tri-Valley beat Ridgewood in 3 sets.

West Muskingum split their tri-match on Saturday. In the first match they defeated Lakewood in two sets. They were defeated by Fairfield Union 25-18 and 25-23 in a close second set.

New Lexington Varsity defeats Alexander in 4 sets (22-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-19) – Jerilynn Koehler: 1 ace, 10 blocks, 15 kills, 1 dig – Aubri Spicer: 2 blocks, 13 kills- Lizzie Ellis: 1 ace, 25 assists, 1 kill, 5 digs – Nora DuPerow: 2 aces, 7 kills, 8 digs – Bryanna Wright: 4 aces, 17 assists, 2 kills, 3 digs

Cambridge Volleyball won 3-0 in a match with Steubenville Central Catholic. The scores were 15-25, 21-25, 21-25.