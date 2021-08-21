Maysville Can’t Handle The Heat

One of the hottest days of the year, brought an unexpected offensive cold streak for the Maysville Panthers girls soccer team as they were defeated 6-0 by Cambridge.
The Bobcats jumped out quick within the first 10 minutes they had already tallied 4 goals. Cambridge’s Destiny Garcia would tally two goals to make it 2-0. Then Cambridge would add a third goal and it was 5-0 by the end of the first half.
The Panthers defense would come out strong for the second half allowing just one goal courtesy of Sophomore midfielder Bri Able.
