Maysville Can’t Handle The Heat

One of the hottest days of the year, brought an unexpected offensive cold streak for the Maysville Panthers girls soccer team as they were defeated 6-0 by Cambridge.

The Bobcats jumped out quick within the first 10 minutes they had already tallied 4 goals. Cambridge’s Destiny Garcia would tally two goals to make it 2-0. Then Cambridge would add a third goal and it was 5-0 by the end of the first half.

The Panthers defense would come out strong for the second half allowing just one goal courtesy of Sophomore midfielder Bri Able.