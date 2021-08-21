Maysville Can’t Handle The Heat

Local Sports
Court Zeppernick72

One of the hottest days of the year, brought an unexpected offensive cold streak for the Maysville Panthers girls soccer team as they were defeated 6-0 by Cambridge.

The Bobcats jumped out quick within the first 10 minutes they had already tallied 4 goals. Cambridge’s Destiny Garcia would tally two goals to make it 2-0. Then Cambridge would add a third goal and it was 5-0 by the end of the first half.

The Panthers defense would come out strong for the second half allowing just one goal courtesy of Sophomore midfielder Bri Able.

Court Zeppernick
Court Zeppernick
Court graduated Ohio State University in May 2020. He has interned at NBC4, ABC6, and the Big Ten Network. He enjoys all things sports and follows all the northern Ohio sports teams including the Browns, Indians, and Cavs.

