Happ scheduled to start as St. Louis hosts Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates (43-79, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (62-59, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Dillon Peters (0-1, 1.93 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 3 strikeouts) Cardinals: J.A. Happ (7-6, 6.03 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -201, Pirates +168; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Pittsburgh will face off on Saturday.

The Cardinals are 33-28 in home games in 2020. St. Louis hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .306 this season, led by Paul Goldschmidt with a mark of .350.

The Pirates are 19-44 on the road. Pittsburgh is slugging .357 as a unit. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a slugging percentage of .529.

The Pirates won the last meeting 4-0. Mitch Keller earned his fourth victory and Yoshitomo Tsutsugo went 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI for Pittsburgh. Miles Mikolas registered his first loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 25 home runs and has 80 RBIs.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 52 extra base hits and 72 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .261 batting average, 2.28 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Pirates: 2-8, .188 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Brandon Waddell: (covid-19), Justin Miller: (arm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Kwang Hyun Kim: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Dylan Carlson: (wrist), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Pirates: Bryse Wilson: (undisclosed), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Sam Howard: (oblique), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Anthony Alford: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.