PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 21, Mayfield 9

Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 30, Akr. Springfield 14

Alliance Marlington 20, Akr. Coventry 12

Amanda-Clearcreek 17, Plain City Jonathan Alder 7

Andover Pymatuning Valley 22, Mineral Ridge 7

Anna 24, Lewistown Indian Lake 21

Antwerp 49, Montpelier 8

Apple Creek Waynedale 42, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 13

Arcanum 40, Cin. Dohn High School 8

Archbold 27, Genoa Area 0

Arlington 48, Paulding 18

Ashville Teays Valley 28, Chillicothe 17

Aurora 63, Euclid 21

Austintown Fitch 27, Youngs. Chaney High School 0

Avon 38, Brunswick 0

Avon Lake 24, Strongsville 10

Barberton 26, Louisville 7

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 30, Carey 15

Bay Village Bay 24, Chesterland W. Geauga 17

Beaver Eastern 28, Albany Alexander 17

Bellbrook 24, Tipp City Tippecanoe 14

Bellefontaine 20, Sidney 14

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 28, N. Lewisburg Triad 6

Bellville Clear Fork 54, Fredericktown 8

Belmont Union Local 40, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 18

Beloit W. Branch 47, E. Liverpool 6

Beverly Ft. Frye 49, Reigning Thunder 6

Bishop Fenwick 14, Franklin 2

Bloom-Carroll 49, Sparta Highland 17

Bloomdale Elmwood 56, Van Buren 14

Bluffton 75, Cory-Rawson 0

Bowerston Conotton Valley 48, Strasburg-Franklin 8

Boyd Co., Ky. 49, S. Point 10

Brookfield 35, McDonald 6

Brooklyn 25, Fairport Harbor Harding 6

Brookville 49, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 0

Bucyrus 49, Union City Mississinawa Valley 14

Byesville Meadowbrook 42, Zanesville Maysville 25

Caledonia River Valley 33, Upper Sandusky 22

Cambridge 27, Wintersville Indian Creek 7

Camden Preble Shawnee 49, Casstown Miami E. 14

Can. Glenoak 31, Shaker Hts. 22

Can. South 49, Akr. North 0

Canal Winchester 25, Groveport-Madison 3

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 60, Cols. Eastmoor 34

Canfield S. Range 41, New Middletown Spring. 21

Carlisle 20, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 0

Centerburg 40, Utica 14

Centerville 38, Fairfield 24

Chagrin Falls Kenston 35, Chagrin Falls 0

Chardon 28, Cle. Glenville 14

Cin. Country Day 56, Manchester 0

Cin. Elder 28, Cov. Catholic, Ky. 6

Cin. La Salle 20, Cin. Colerain 14

Cin. Madeira 41, Norwood 34

Cin. Mariemont 43, Day. Oakwood 10

Cin. McNicholas 28, Cin. Indian Hill 13

Cin. Moeller 42, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 27

Cin. Purcell Marian 16, Cin. Deer Park 13

Cin. Shroder 40, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 26

Cin. St. Xavier 31, W. Chester Lakota W. 14

Cin. Sycamore 47, Loveland 34

Cin. Turpin 28, Cin. Oak Hills 14

Cin. Walnut Hills 22, Cin. Aiken 14

Cin. Western Hills 19, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 0

Cin. Winton Woods 18, Trotwood-Madison 0

Cin. Wyoming 26, Harrison 21

Circleville 35, Chillicothe Huntington 0

Circleville Logan Elm 28, Chillicothe Zane Trace 27, OT

Clayton Northmont 28, Vandalia Butler 13

Cle. Benedictine 35, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 34, 2OT

Cle. Cent. Cath. 36, Cle. E. Tech 0

Cle. Hts. 48, N. Can. Hoover 28

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 39, Cle. John Adams 0

Cle. VASJ 44, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 12

Coldwater 44, Kenton 14

Collins Western Reserve 40, Wellington 12

Cols. Africentric 36, East 6

Cols. Beechcroft 24, Cols. Briggs 6

Cols. Grandview Hts. 33, Cols. Centennial 6

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 21, Cols. Franklin Hts. 0

Cols. Independence 54, Cols. Northland 6

Cols. KIPP 42, Cols. Mifflin 13

Cols. Linden-McKinley 61, West 14

Cols. Upper Arlington 42, Reynoldsburg 41

Columbia Station Columbia 47, Independence 10

Columbus Grove 31, Pandora-Gilboa 6

Convoy Crestview 35, Rockford Parkway 13

Corning Miller 36, Beallsville 16

Cuyahoga Hts. 38, Burton Berkshire 35, 2OT

Dalton 41, E. Can. 0

Day. Carroll 14, Day. Ponitz Tech. 0

Day. Chaminade Julienne 38, Troy 20

Day. Meadowdale 30, Cin. N. College Hill 28

Day. Northridge 46, New Lebanon Dixie 6

DeGraff Riverside 29, Ansonia 14

Defiance Ayersville 27, Delta 12

Delaware Buckeye Valley 26, Delaware Hayes 22

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 17, Cols. DeSales 12

Dola Hardin Northern 29, Arcadia 21

Doylestown Chippewa 27, Ashland Mapleton 8

Dresden Tri-Valley 35, Ashland 28

Dublin Jerome 28, Perrysburg 10

Dublin Scioto 29, Grove City 27

Eastlake North 22, Garfield Hts. 15

Edon 49, Edgerton 22

Elida 7, Spencerville 0

Elyria 28, Elyria Cath. 15

Fayetteville-Perry 29, Cedarville 21

Findlay 24, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 14

Findlay Liberty-Benton 14, Leipsic 0

Fremont Ross 37, Tiffin Columbian 36

Ft. Loramie 40, Minster 7

Ft. Recovery 39, Haviland Wayne Trace 21

Galion 15, Marion Elgin 12

Galion Northmor 27, Attica Seneca E. 23

Gallipolis Gallia 22, Pomeroy Meigs 13

Galloway Westland 21, Thomas Worthington 11

Geneva 37, Madison 20

Germantown Valley View 25, Spring. Shawnee 7

Gibsonburg 14, Tol. Ottawa Hills 10

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 37, Lisbon Beaver 26

Granville 51, Whitehall-Yearling 20

Green 48, Akr. Ellet 6

Greenfield McClain 46, Frankfort Adena 24

Greenwich S. Cent. 41, Willard 15

Grove City Cent. Crossing 27, Cols. Marion-Franklin 6

Hamilton 43, Cin. West Clermont 28

Hamilton Badin 27, Cin. Mt. Healthy 7

Hamilton Ross 48, Wilmington 31

Hamler Patrick Henry 41, Hicksville 16

Hanoverton United 41, Minerva 7

Harrod Allen E. 41, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 6

Heath 20, Baltimore Liberty Union 13

Hilliard Bradley 41, Sylvania Northview 0

Hilliard Darby 17, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 0

Hilliard Davidson 27, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 24

Howard E. Knox 22, Johnstown Northridge 8

Hubbard 48, Creston Norwayne 28

Huber Hts. Wayne 41, Day. Dunbar 0

Hudson 49, Solon 35

Ironton 40, Wheelersburg 6

Jamestown Greeneview 27, Middletown Madison Senior 6

Jefferson Area 48, Orwell Grand Valley 8

Kansas Lakota 42, Monroeville 20

Kings Mills Kings 31, Middletown 6

Kirtland 50, Painesville Harvey 6

LaGrange Keystone 39, West Salem Northwestern 35

Lakewood 38, Cle. John Marshall 6

Lakewood St. Edward 33, Tol. Cent. Cath. 10

Leavittsburg LaBrae 40, Cortland Lakeview 0

Lees Creek E. Clinton 46, Day. Christian 13

Liberty Center 23, Defiance Tinora 21

Lima Bath 14, Bowling Green 0

Lima Perry 27, Sidney Lehman 13

London Madison Plains 40, Williamsport Westfall 12

Lore City Buckeye Trail 38, Caldwell 22

Lowellville 50, Columbiana 27

Lucas 34, Danville 20

Lyndhurst Brush 41, Ashtabula Lakeside 20

Macedonia Nordonia 47, Bedford 18

Malvern 55, E. Palestine 0

Mansfield Sr. 18, Norwalk 12

Mantua Crestwood 28, Rootstown 7

Maple Hts. 53, Cle. JFK 0

Maria Stein Marion Local 31, Wapakoneta 6

Marion Harding 28, Mt. Vernon 27

Mason 15, Gahanna Lincoln 7

Massillon Jackson 39, Akr. East 20

McArthur Vinton County 12, Chillicothe Unioto 7

McComb 28, Millbury Lake 0

McDermott Scioto NW 40, Southeastern 0

Mechanicsburg 35, Spring. Kenton Ridge 28

Medina 31, Warren Harding 14

Medina Buckeye 10, Lodi Cloverleaf 0

Medina Highland 38, Berea-Midpark 14

Mentor 49, Can. McKinley 7

Metamora Evergreen 27, N. Baltimore 7

Miami Valley Christian Academy 38, Millersport 6

Miamisburg 31, W. Carrollton 7

Milan Edison 27, Oberlin Firelands 24

Milford 41, Trenton Edgewood 14

Milford Center Fairbanks 17, Cardington-Lincoln 0

Millersburg W. Holmes 26, Bishop Watterson 16

Milton-Union 51, New Paris National Trail 0

Mogadore 35, Mogadore Field 0

Monroe 49, Oxford Talawanda 14

Morrow Little Miami 33, Goshen 3

Mt. Gilead 49, Morral Ridgedale 14

Mt. Orab Western Brown 62, Hillsboro 21

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 56, Vanlue 16

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 38, Spring. Greenon 17

N. Olmsted 52, N. Ridgeville 7

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 55, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 7

N. Royalton 43, Westlake 7

New Albany 50, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 7

New Bremen 28, Marion, Ind. 14

New Carlisle Tecumseh 41, Fairborn 14

New Lexington 13, Lancaster Fairfield Union 6

New Madison Tri-Village 21, Troy Christian 7

New Matamoras Frontier 34, Bridgeport 20

New Philadelphia 48, Marietta 7

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 45, Crestline 12

Newark Cath. 34, Bishop Ready 8

Newton Falls 35, Atwater Waterloo 8

Northwood 34, Elmore Woodmore 0

Norton 21, Canal Fulton Northwest 7

Oak Harbor 47, Fostoria 0

Olmsted Falls 50, Lorain 6

Oregon Clay 41, Maumee 14

Oregon Stritch 40, Fremont St. Joseph 20

Parma 20, Lorain Clearview 8

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 40, Amherst Steele 9

Pataskala Licking Hts. 42, Johnstown 14

Pemberville Eastwood 42, Ottawa-Glandorf 19

Peninsula Woodridge 15, Richfield Revere 14

Perry 26, Painesville Riverside 6

Philo 41, Athens 0

Pickerington Cent. 26, Massillon 7

Pickerington N. 23, Lancaster 10

Piketon 28, Minford 6

Piqua 54, Day. Belmont 0

Plymouth 51, Oberlin 13

Port Clinton 49, Bellevue 44

Portsmouth Sciotoville 22, Zanesville Rosecrans 20

Racine Southern 37, Stewart Federal Hocking 8

Reading 47, Cin. Finneytown 6

Reedsville Eastern 39, Franklin Furnace Green 8

Richwood N. Union 36, Marion Pleasant 0

Rittman 28, Ashtabula St. John 14

Rocky River 56, Grafton Midview 24

Rocky River Lutheran W. 37, Fairview 13

Rossford 55, Swanton 7

STVM 21, Wadsworth 14

Salineville Southern 34, Richmond Edison 21

Sandusky 45, Holland Springfield 0

Sandusky Perkins 61, Tol. Woodward 0

Shadyside 26, Martins Ferry 6

Sheffield Brookside 43, Wickliffe 6

Shelby 55, Mansfield Madison 6

Smithville 20, Massillon Tuslaw 13

South 61, Cin. Woodward 6

Spring. Cath. Cent. 58, Fairfield Christian 0

Spring. NE 49, Bradford 16

Springfield 24, Cle. St. Ignatius 20

St. Clairsville 42, Carrollton 35

St. Henry 42, Covington 0

St. Marys Memorial 10, London 7

St. Paris Graham 28, W. Liberty-Salem 6

Steubenville 22, Powell Olentangy Liberty 7

Stow-Munroe Falls 55, Cuyahoga Falls 0

Streetsboro 70, Girard 35

Struthers 46, Louisville Aquinas 12

Stryker 28, Lakeside Danbury 22

Sugar Grove Berne Union 41, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 22

Sugarcreek Garaway 27, New Concord John Glenn 0

Sullivan Black River 21, Akr. Manchester 14

Sunbury Big Walnut 41, Cols. St. Charles 0

Sylvania Southview 28, Tol. Rogers 18

Tallmadge 35, Ravenna 7

Thornville Sheridan 35, Newark Licking Valley 30

Tol. Scott 22, Cle. Hay 14

Tol. St. Francis 21, Clyde 14

Tontogany Otsego 48, Bucyrus Wynford 16

Toronto 33, Orange 20

Twinsburg 34, Copley 27, OT

Uniontown Lake 35, Alliance 7

Van Wert 47, Bryan 28

Vermilion 30, Castalia Margaretta 28

Versailles 42, Celina 0

Vienna Mathews 6, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 0

Vincent Warren 47, Belpre 12

W. Jefferson 48, Urbana 13

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 51, Coshocton 0

Warren JFK 48, Warren Champion 6

Warrensville Hts. 42, Parma Normandy 26

Warsaw River View 44, McConnelsville Morgan 28

Warsaw, Ind. 48, Dublin Coffman 23

Washington C.H. 20, Cols. Bexley 13

Waterford 29, Crooksville 7

Wauseon 40, Sherwood Fairview 8

Waverly 42, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 3

Waynesfield-Goshen 42, Ada 12

Waynesville 24, Tipp City Bethel 2

Wellston 28, Oak Hill 6

Westerville Cent. 14, Westerville N. 7

Westerville S. 29, Lewis Center Olentangy 17

Williamsburg 44, Batavia 6

Willoughby S. 44, Chardon NDCL 14

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 42, Crown City S. Gallia 0

Windham 27, Lisbon David Anderson 13

Wooster 30, Orrville 6

Worthington Christian 21, S. Charleston SE 14

Worthington Kilbourne 43, Cols. Walnut Ridge 0

Xenia 34, Beavercreek 14

Youngs. Boardman 28, Youngs. Mooney 7

Youngs. East 12, E. Cle. Shaw 8

Youngs. Liberty 30, Berlin Center Western Reserve 12

Youngs. Valley Christian 36, Campbell Memorial 6

Zanesville 41, Newark 0

Zanesville W. Muskingum 37, Hebron Lakewood 0

