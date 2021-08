Shenandoah opened their 2021 high school football campaign with Newcomerstown Thursday night in a non-league game.

The Zeps led the Trojans by just one point at halftime 8-7, but came out big in the second half. They went ahead 14-7 midway through the 3rd quarter and never looked back.

They would win the game 28-7. Shenandoah will face Shadyside next Friday.