ODOT Explains I-70 Road and I-70 Ramp Repairs

Local News
Gunnar Consol67

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- If you’ve traveled down Underwood street lately, you may have noticed that the I-70 East ramp toward Wheeling has been completely removed. Before removal, the on-ramp wasn’t in the best of shape. And you may be wondering why the state didn’t just repair and maintain the already existing road.

The reasoning is that the on-ramp was paved on top of unstable ground. The road was still safe for traveling, but because of what was beneath it, the road surface wasn’t meant to last long term. The other on and off-ramps in Zanesville and the interstate itself that runs through the city limits are in the same boat, and will need the ground beneath them fortified. 

“They’re all getting the same treatment, there’s unstable subgrade under all of these ramps, so that could cause differential slab movement, which is why you see all these bumps through this area. So we’re starting from scratch,” Michelle Sidwell, a transportation engineer with Ohio Department of Transportation stated.

They will be doing cement stabilization, which is mixing the underlying dirt with cement from the surface to 14” down, to give it long lasting strength so the roads can last a minimum of 25 years. The project will take awhile, so the Ohio Department of Transportation asks for your patience and promises the benefits will outweigh the headaches in the long run. 

“Bear with us, I know there’s going to be inconveniences for this. We’re rebuilding the whole interstate, we’re building it to last. I know it seems like a long time, but in reality it’s not that long for what you’re going to get… Less maintenance, so we’ll be out here less often patching and interfering with your daily commute,” Sidwell said.

While the interstate and all the on and off-ramps will be repaired in the near future, they will always make sure there’s at least one east and west on and off-ramp available, and that traffic will still be able to flow through I-70. The east ramp on Underwood Street will reopen later in the fall and the expected project completion date is on October 31st, 2027.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

Related Posts

Animal Shelter Society Announces PETS of the Week: Mrs. Rod & Chaos

Gunnar Consol

The Underground Railroad: How Zanesville area conductors helped runaway slaves to freedom

Katie Frame

Wood You Look At That! Kirby Stanforth Crafts Wood Sculptures at County Fair

Gunnar Consol