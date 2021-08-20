Muskingum County Fair stand Spotlight: Meadow Farm Church

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Fair is basking in the sun today after a rainy start earlier this week, and there’s vendors galore ready to serve up savory food with a smile.

One of the many vendors serving hungry fairgoers is the Meadow Farm Church at their fairstand located behind the fair’s grandstands. The church has been in operation for 192 years and they initially began their fair operations to pay for church repairs, but as more members joined their congregation, they’ve been able to use their proceeds in a different way.

“We’ve actually started using in the community. So most of the money that we do get at the fairstand we use out in the community at various different charities,” Anita Clark, morning shift supervisor at the Meadow Farm Church fairstand stated.

They noted 80% of the profits from the fairstand goes back into the community to help support three teams involved with the church. Each of the three teams do charity work and provide assistance. One team on an international, another on a national, and the last one on a local scale. To ensure they make enough money to help out their causes, they dish out some mouthwatering soul food.

“We serve hashbrowns, toast, eggs -anyway you want them, sausage patties, sausage links, sausage biscuits and gravy -put hashbrowns, we’ll put gravy on there for you, any way you want it we serve it. We serve soft drinks, milk, powerade, and iced tea -both sweet and unsweet,” Pete Stewart, griller with the Meadow Farm Church fairstand exclaimed.

They mentioned they have a garage sale taking place at their church taking place August 31st through the weekend. The church itself is located on Coopermill Road and they are happy to serve the community and create interest in the church all while raising funds to help the community.