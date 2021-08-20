Muskingum County Fair stand Spotlight: Meadow Farm Church

Local News
Gunnar Consol130

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Fair is basking in the sun today after a rainy start earlier this week, and there’s vendors galore ready to serve up savory food with a smile.

One of the many vendors serving hungry fairgoers is the Meadow Farm Church at their fairstand located behind the fair’s grandstands. The church has been in operation for 192 years and they initially began their fair operations to pay for church repairs, but as more members joined their congregation, they’ve been able to use their proceeds in a different way.

“We’ve actually started using in the community. So most of the money that we do get at the fairstand we use out in the community at various different charities,” Anita Clark, morning shift supervisor at the Meadow Farm Church fairstand stated.

They noted 80% of the profits from the fairstand goes back into the community to help support three teams involved with the church. Each of the three teams do charity work and provide assistance. One team on an international, another on a national, and the last one on a local scale. To ensure they make enough money to help out their causes, they dish out some mouthwatering soul food. 

“We serve hashbrowns, toast, eggs -anyway you want them, sausage patties, sausage links, sausage biscuits and gravy -put hashbrowns, we’ll put gravy on there for you, any way you want it we serve it. We serve soft drinks, milk, powerade, and iced tea -both sweet and unsweet,” Pete Stewart, griller with the Meadow Farm Church fairstand exclaimed.

They mentioned they have a garage sale taking place at their church taking place August 31st through the weekend. The church itself is located on Coopermill Road and they are happy to serve the community and create interest in the church all while raising funds to help the community.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

Related Posts

Command Center: COVID-19 cases on the rise in Muskingum County

Carolyn Fleegle

Chamber of Commerce Discussing Upcoming Events for Businesses

Gunnar Consol

Former Principal Admits Touching Children

George Hiotis