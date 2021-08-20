Moore scheduled to start for Philadelphia against San Diego

Philadelphia Phillies (61-60, second in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (67-56, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Matt Moore (2-3, 6.07 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) Padres: Blake Snell (6-4, 4.80 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 130 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -200, Phillies +170; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Philadelphia will square off on Friday.

The Padres are 40-24 in home games in 2020. San Diego is slugging .412 as a unit. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a .669 slugging percentage, including 56 extra-base hits and 34 home runs.

The Phillies are 25-35 in road games. Philadelphia has hit 141 home runs as a team this season. Bryce Harper leads them with 22, averaging one every 15.8 at-bats.

The Padres won the last meeting 11-1. Austin Adams earned his third victory and Manny Machado went 2-for-2 with two home runs and five RBIs for San Diego. Vince Velasquez registered his third loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 34 home runs and is batting .295.

Jean Segura leads the Phillies with 108 hits and is batting .299.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .243 batting average, 6.30 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Phillies: 3-7, .181 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Yu Darvish: (back), Jurickson Profar: (undisclosed), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Chris Paddack: (oblique), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Matt Strahm: (knee), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).

Phillies: Vince Velasquez: (finger), JoJo Romero: (elbow), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Odubel Herrera: (elbow), Adam Haseley: (covid-19), Rhys Hoskins: (groin), Freddy Galvis: (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.