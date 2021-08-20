Miami Heat: All employees must be vaccinated against COVID

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat announced Friday that all employees must be in the process of becoming fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 1.

Exemptions will be available for those awaiting a second dose of a two-shot vaccine or those with “a qualifying medical condition or a sincerely held religious belief,” the team said. Employees who have not met vaccination requirements by that date will not be allowed at work, and if they remain noncompliant eventually will be considered to have resigned.

The Heat said in a statement that the “stability and success of the live events industry hinges on prioritizing safety — of our players, our employees, our partners, our fans, our vendors and the media. One of the ways we can substantially minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission is to ensure our entire staff is vaccinated.”

The Heat have not yet revealed their plans for welcoming fans to home games this season.

