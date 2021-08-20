PREP FOOTBALL=

Anna 24, Lewistown Indian Lake 21

Apple Creek Waynedale 42, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 13

Arcanum 40, Cin. Dohn High School 8

Arlington 48, Paulding 18

Austintown Fitch 27, Youngs. Chaney High School 0

Avon 38, Brunswick 0

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 30, Carey 15

Beloit W. Branch 46, E. Liverpool 6

Beverly Ft. Frye 49, Reigning Thunder 6

Bishop Fenwick 14, Franklin 2

Bluffton 75, Cory-Rawson 0

Brookfield 35, McDonald 6

Brookville 49, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 0

Cambridge 27, Wintersville Indian Creek 7

Can. South 49, Akr. North 0

Cin. Elder 28, Cov. Catholic, Ky. 6

Cin. La Salle 20, Cin. Colerain 14

Cin. Turpin 28, Cin. Oak Hills 14

Circleville 35, Chillicothe Huntington 0

Cle. Cent. Cath. 36, Cle. E. Tech 0

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 39, Cle. John Adams 0

Coldwater 44, Kenton 14

Collins Western Reserve 40, Wellington 12

Convoy Crestview 35, Rockford Parkway 13

DeGraff Riverside 29, Ansonia 14

Delaware Buckeye Valley 26, Delaware Hayes 22

Dublin Jerome 28, Perrysburg 10

Elida 7, Spencerville 0

Findlay Liberty-Benton 14, Leipsic 0

Ft. Loramie 40, Minster 7

Gibsonburg 14, Tol. Ottawa Hills 10

Green 48, Akr. Ellet 6

Hamilton Badin 27, Cin. Mt. Healthy 7

Hilliard Darby 17, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 0

Ironton 40, Wheelersburg 6

Kirtland 50, Painesville Harvey 6

Lakewood St. Edward 33, Tol. Cent. Cath. 10

Leavittsburg LaBrae 40, Cortland Lakeview 0

Liberty Center 23, Defiance Tinora 21

Lima Bath 14, Bowling Green 0

Lucas 34, Danville 20

Malvern 55, E. Palestine 0

Maple Hts. 53, Cle. JFK 0

Maria Stein Marion Local 31, Wapakoneta 6

Mason 15, Gahanna Lincoln 7

McArthur Vinton County 12, Chillicothe Unioto 7

McComb 28, Millbury Lake 0

Medina Buckeye 10, Lodi Cloverleaf 0

Mentor 49, Can. McKinley 7

Milan Edison 27, Oberlin Firelands 24

Milford Center Fairbanks 17, Cardington-Lincoln 0

Milton-Union 51, New Paris National Trail 0

Mogadore 35, Mogadore Field 0

Morrow Little Miami 33, Goshen 3

Mt. Gilead 49, Morral Ridgedale 14

N. Olmsted 52, N. Ridgeville 7

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 55, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 7

N. Royalton 43, Westlake 7

New Albany 50, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 7

New Lexington 13, Lancaster Fairfield Union 6

Newton Falls 35, Atwater Waterloo 8

Oak Harbor 47, Fostoria 0

Peninsula Woodridge 15, Richfield Revere 14

Perry 26, Painesville Riverside 6

Philo 41, Athens 0

Pickerington N. 23, Lancaster 10

Piketon 28, Minford 6

Piqua 54, Day. Belmont 0

Plymouth 51, Oberlin 13

Racine Southern 37, Stewart Federal Hocking 8

Reedsville Eastern 39, Franklin Furnace Green 8

Richwood N. Union 36, Marion Pleasant 0

Rossford 55, Swanton 7

STVM 21, Wadsworth 14

Salineville Southern 34, Richmond Edison 21

Sandusky Perkins 61, Tol. Woodward 0

Sheffield Brookside 43, Wickliffe 6

Shelby 55, Mansfield Madison 6

Spring. NE 49, Bradford 16

St. Henry 42, Covington 0

St. Marys Memorial 10, London 7

Stow-Munroe Falls 55, Cuyahoga Falls 0

Sugarcreek Garaway 27, New Concord John Glenn 0

Sunbury Big Walnut 41, Cols. St. Charles 0

Versailles 42, Celina 0

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 51, Coshocton 0

Wauseon 40, Sherwood Fairview 8

Waverly 42, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 3

Waynesfield-Goshen 42, Ada 12

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 42, Crown City S. Gallia 0

Worthington Kilbourne 43, Cols. Walnut Ridge 0

Zanesville 41, Newark 0

Zanesville W. Muskingum 37, Hebron Lakewood 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/