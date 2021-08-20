Command Center: COVID-19 cases on the rise in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–Due to the resurgence of COVID-19, the Muskingum County Unified Command Center met

Friday for the first time since 6/2/2021.

The group is reporting 179 new Muskingum County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last four days.

This number breaks down as follows: 51 reported on 8/16, 27 reported on 8/17, 13 reported on 8/18, and 88 reported on 8/19.

This brings the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Muskingum County to 280.

The Command Center is also reporting 11 current hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

For more information, you can visit the Health Department’s website http://www.zmchd.org/covid-19/