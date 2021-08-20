Chamber of Commerce Discussing Upcoming Events for Businesses

Local News
Gunnar Consol81

DOWNTOWN ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Chamber of Commerce, a government lead organization of local small and big businesses, is preparing for a few upcoming events of its own.

The chamber has sold 150 tickets, surpassing its goal of 101, to the Leadercast leadership training seminar coming up next month.

“The Chamber of Commerce and Leadercast have partnered to bring a video series to our community. And it’s about leadership, and more importantly it’s about the shift in what people have done to get through COVID and how they’ve changed their business models. So if you are a business person or you want to learn more about leadership skills, it’s a great opportunity to learn from 12 regionally and nationally recognized leaders in their professions,” Dana Matz, President Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce stated.

Tickets are still being sold for $119 for the four part series taking place on every Wednesday in September. After the Leadercast seminar, the chamber will be cautiously gearing up for one of its annual events coming up later in the fall.

“Coming up this fall, we will do our business after hours… COVID permitting. So we are kind of waiting to see how this delta variant treats us. But we traditionally have a series of business after hours where people get to display their products, just talk about their services, and it’s just a chance for business people to mingle and get to know each other,” Matz said.

To learn more about the seminar and business after hours event, you can learn more on the Zanesville-Muskingum Chamber of Commerce website under the ‘events’ tab.

Gunnar Consol
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

