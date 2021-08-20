Animal Shelter Society Announces PETS of the Week: Mrs. Rod & Chaos

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Animal Shelter Society has crowned this week’s pet, or should I say, pets of the week. While not a pooch or feline, the pair is just as furry and just as cute, just a little closer to the ground.

This week we have a black Rex guinea pig and a white and brown American guinea pig. The animal shelter says they are easy going, get bursts of energy and love to play, and easy to take care of.

“This is Chaos, this is Mrs. Rod. They have been together for five years. They’re a bonded pair. They are very fun as you can tell. They don’t mind to be handled, I haven’t been bit by them so they seem to be very friendly. So I think they would do okay with some kids,” Rebecca Hunt, animal care manager and the Animal Shelter Society stated.

The guinea pigs are lifelong buddies and would love to live out their golden years with a caring family or individual.

“You know, life span average is five to eight years old, and like I said they’re five. So for them to go somewhere just to kind of live out the remainder would be awesome them. They’ve been here for about a month now, and they would love for somebody to come get them,” Hunt said.

Mrs. Rod and Chaos are ready for adoption, and you can find them on the Animal Shelter Society’s website under the adoption tab and by scrolling all the way at the bottom.