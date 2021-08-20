Updated on Thursday, 19 August 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT

FRIDAY: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the late afternoon. Areas of fog possible during the early morning. Otherwise; clear skies during the early morning will give way to mostly clear skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 86°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming northeast at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the early evening, and then gradually tapering off during the late evening. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early evening will give way to clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 62°. Northeast winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 88°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, during the early evening, and then gradually tapering off during the late evening. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 68°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

SUNDAY: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the early afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 89°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear. Lows around 68°.

MONDAY: Mostly clear. Highs around 90°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 70°.

TUESDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 92°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 72°.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 88°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 68°.

THURSDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 88°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred were located near Worcester, MA with a minimum central pressure of 1010 mb. Further to the west, an area of high pressure was located near Marquette, MI with a maximum central pressure of 1019 mb. This area of high pressure more or less extends all the way down to Arkansas. Meanwhile, further to the west, our next area low pressure – L2 – is located in western Nebraska with a minimum central pressure of 1010 mb. In the upper levels, this translate roughly to an upper level low located over Port Huron, MI, with a short ridge positioned over Minnesota. Further to the west, a large upper level low is located near Salt Lake City, UT.

As we head through the early evening hours, any lingering rain showers and thunderstorms will likely begin to taper away. At the same time, the clouds will also likely begin to decrease, leaving us with clear skies during the late evening and overnight hours. This, combined with a calm wind, will likely allow for temperatures to try dropping down to around 63° – 67° across the region, which will likely put it near the dew point. Thus, areas of fog will be possible during the overnight tonight, especially towards sunrise.

As we head into the day Friday, the area of high pressure will maintain general control over our region. Nonetheless, the presence of the upper level low could result in some steep lapse rates, which may allow for a stray rain shower or thunderstorm to develop in our region during the late afternoon hours. Otherwise; mostly clear skies will be the theme throughout the day with a high up around 84° – 88°.

The area of high pressure will likely move over our region as we head into Friday Night. This will likely allow for clear skies to return into the region as we head into the late evening and overnight hours. Calm winds will be likely, and with the presence of the high pressure, overnight lows may try to drop down to around 60° – 64°. At this time, fog appears to be possible for Friday Night, however I am not including it in the text at this time.

The upper level low will remain nearby our region as we head into the day on Saturday. A possible quick moving vorticity maximum may try to move through eastern Ohio. For this reason, I am still keeping the stray rain shower and thunderstorm in the forecast for Saturday Afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies appear to be the main theme. Temperatures of 86° – 90° will be likely for Saturday Afternoon.

As we head towards the end of the weekend, L2 will try to drag it’s cold front through the western half of the Great Lakes Region. Meanwhile, the area of high pressure will likely have broken down as the upper level low moves a bit further to the northeast with Tropical Storm (likely a hurricane by that time) Henri moving towards New England. The cold front may be weakening at this time and slowing down, but given that I am expecting temperatures to be up around 87° – 91° on Sunday Afternoon with dew point values possibly into the mid-60s, isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible in our region during the afternoon hours.

The cold front will then begin to noticeably slow down as we head into Sunday Night with portions of it stalling out just off to our west. The frontal boundary may then try to retreat a bit more to the north, leaving us with increasing temperatures as we head into Monday. Another area of low pressure – L5 – may try to move that cold front through our region as we head into the middle and end of next work week. For this reason, I have removed the possibility of precipitation in the forecast for Monday, but I have included a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms for Tuesday (at least for now, though I may end up lowering it a bit), Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will likely be very hot as we head into next work week, however given that I am expecting precipitation to be around, especially for Wednesday and Thursday, the temperatures may be stunted a bit during those two afternoons.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

