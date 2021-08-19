Wood You Look At That! Kirby Stanforth Crafts Wood Sculptures at County Fair

Local News
Gunnar Consol136

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- If you’ve attended the Muskingum County Fair this week you may have noticed a buzz in the air. Not the buzz of excitement and fun, but the sound of a buzzing chainsaw right when you walked in through the front gates.

That sound would be Kirby Stanforth, a wood carver whose been carving wood sculptures for 22 years and attending the Muskingum County Fair intermittently for 20 years now.

“The things that you’re seeing here is basically what I call my ‘staples’, the best sellers, the easiest things to do quick, people like to watch you start something, finish something. So I don’t like getting into big projects,” Kirby Stanforth, a wood carver at the Muskingum County Fair stated.

He not only makes these beautiful intricate wood sculptures for his own entertainment, but also to sell them to an owner who appreciates small town local decorations that are top quality. His wood sculptures range from $25 to $300 depending on the sculpture.

“Well about 22 years ago, I had a couple good friends that did this. And it just very much interested me, and they showed me a few things, and it was just kind of a lot of trial and error, and just stuck with it,” Stanforth said.

If you’re interested in buying any of Kirby Stanforth’s wood carvings you can visit his booth near the main walk-in entrance at the Muskingum County Fair. You can also reach him via email at kirbystanforth@yahoo.com even after the fair to either buy pre-existing work or commission a sculpture from him.

Gunnar Consol
Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

