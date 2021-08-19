Votto blasts 3-run homer, Reds rebound to beat Marlins 6-1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto slammed a three-run homer, Luis Castillo pitched seven innings of one-run ball and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 6-1 on Thursday night.

Votto’s 428-foot shot into the seats in right-center — his team-leading 27th homer — highlighted the Reds’ four-run fourth after Miami right-hander Nick Neidert had faced the minimum in the first three innings.

Castillo (7-12), averaging 97 mph on his four-seam fastball and sinker, allowed eight hits and struck out seven. Michael Lorenzen retired the Marlins in order in the eighth, and Tony Santillan did the same in ninth.

Kyle Farmer and Jonathan India each had run-scoring doubles for the Reds, who rebounded after dropping two in a row and the series to the depleted Chicago Cubs.

Cincinnati moved within a game of the San Diego Padres for the second NL wild-card slot.

Neidert (1-2) — who got his first win of the season Aug. 4 but was demoted to Triple-A Jacksonville right after — was recalled before the game to start. He allowed four runs and five hits through five innings.

Jorge Alfaro had an RBI single in the fourth for the last-place Marlins.

TRAINERS ROOM

Marlins: Placed RHP Jorge Guzman (right elbow soreness) on the 10-day injured list. He was promoted from Triple-A last weekend and had a couple rough outings against Atlanta.

Reds: OF Jessie Winker (intercostal strain) may be out longer than initially expected. The 28-year-old All-Star went on the 10-day injured list on Monday after he aggravated a strain of the muscles in the rib cage the previous day. … The Reds reversed OF Nick Senzel’s option and placed him back on the injured list. He has fluid on his surgically repaired left knee and will go to the Arizona facility for rehab. There is no timetable for his return.

UP NEXT

Marlins right-hander Elieser Hernandez (0-0, 2.84 ERA) will be on the mound Friday night against Reds right-hander Sonny Gray (4-6, 4.47). Hernandez was effective last time out in just his third start of the season. He allowed four hits and one run in 5 1/3 innings in a win over the Cubs last Sunday. Gray allowed three runs in 4 2/3 innings in a Reds win over the Phillies on Sunday.

