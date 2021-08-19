Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Ashland Crestview 45, Loudonville 25
Bainbridge Paint Valley 35, Blanchester 7
Barnesville 17, Rayland Buckeye 14
Bellaire 34, Hannibal River 14
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 41, Uhrichsville Claymont 6
Can. Cent. Cath. 28, Massillon Perry 26, OT
Canfield 24, Poland Seminary 12
Cin. Gamble Montessori 31, Hamilton New Miami 0
Defiance 7, Napoleon 0
Dover 43, Mentor Lake Cath. 7
Eaton 32, Greenville 18
Jackson 42, Logan 7
Kent Roosevelt 6, Akr. Firestone 0
Kettering Fairmont 16, Kettering Alter 7
Lexington 45, Ontario 0
Lima Shawnee 20, Lima Cent. Cath. 13
Lima Sr. 60, Tol. Bowsher 0
Navarre Fairless 29, Magnolia Sandy Valley 28, OT
Portsmouth 35, Lucasville Valley 3
Ravenna SE 40, Jeromesville Hillsdale 14
Riverside Stebbins 55, Spring. NW 14
Salem 38, Columbiana Crestview 13
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 24, Cin. Taft 20
Sycamore Mohawk 33, Tiffin Calvert 7
Tol. Whitmer 49, Tol. Start 18
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/