Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Ashland Crestview 45, Loudonville 25

Bainbridge Paint Valley 35, Blanchester 7

Barnesville 17, Rayland Buckeye 14

Bellaire 34, Hannibal River 14

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 41, Uhrichsville Claymont 6

Can. Cent. Cath. 28, Massillon Perry 26, OT

Canfield 24, Poland Seminary 12

Cin. Gamble Montessori 31, Hamilton New Miami 0

Defiance 7, Napoleon 0

Dover 43, Mentor Lake Cath. 7

Eaton 32, Greenville 18

Jackson 42, Logan 7

Kent Roosevelt 6, Akr. Firestone 0

Kettering Fairmont 16, Kettering Alter 7

Lexington 45, Ontario 0

Lima Shawnee 20, Lima Cent. Cath. 13

Lima Sr. 60, Tol. Bowsher 0

Navarre Fairless 29, Magnolia Sandy Valley 28, OT

Portsmouth 35, Lucasville Valley 3

Ravenna SE 40, Jeromesville Hillsdale 14

Riverside Stebbins 55, Spring. NW 14

Salem 38, Columbiana Crestview 13

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 24, Cin. Taft 20

Sycamore Mohawk 33, Tiffin Calvert 7

Tol. Whitmer 49, Tol. Start 18

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/