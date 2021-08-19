Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Barnesville 17, Rayland Buckeye 14

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 41, Uhrichsville Claymont 6

Defiance 7, Napoleon 0

Dover 43, Mentor Lake Cath. 7

Jackson 42, Logan 7

Kent Roosevelt 6, Akr. Firestone 0

Kettering Fairmont 16, Kettering Alter 7

Lima Sr. 60, Tol. Bowsher 0

Salem 38, Columbiana Crestview 13

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 24, Cin. Taft 20

Sycamore Mohawk 33, Tiffin Calvert 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/