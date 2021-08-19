Sports Betting Line

|MLB
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-207
|Miami
|+174
|at MILWAUKEE
|-170
|Washington
|+150
|at ST. LOUIS
|-191
|Pittsburgh
|+166
|at COLORADO
|-162
|Arizona
|+144
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-252
|N.Y.
|Mets
|+209
|at SAN DIEGO
|-193
|Philadelphia
|+167
|American League
|at N.Y. YANKEES
|-216
|Minnesota
|+182
|at TORONTO
|-222
|Detroit
|+185
|at BOSTON
|-331
|Texas
|+264
|at CLEVELAND
|-113
|L.A.
|Angels
|-105
|Chicago White Sox
|-119
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|+101
|at HOUSTON
|-203
|Seattle
|+174
|Interleague
|Kansas City
|-119
|at
|CHICAGO
|CUBS
|+101
|Atlanta
|-236
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+197
|at OAKLAND
|-111
|San
|Francisco
|-106
