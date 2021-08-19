Sports Betting Line

Sports
Associated Press13
MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -207 Miami +174
at MILWAUKEE -170 Washington +150
at ST. LOUIS -191 Pittsburgh +166
at COLORADO -162 Arizona +144
at L.A. DODGERS -252 N.Y. Mets +209
at SAN DIEGO -193 Philadelphia +167
American League
at N.Y. YANKEES -216 Minnesota +182
at TORONTO -222 Detroit +185
at BOSTON -331 Texas +264
at CLEVELAND -113 L.A. Angels -105
Chicago White Sox -119 at TAMPA BAY +101
at HOUSTON -203 Seattle +174
Interleague
Kansas City -119 at CHICAGO CUBS +101
Atlanta -236 at BALTIMORE +197
at OAKLAND -111 San Francisco -106

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Hawaii Ironman rescheduled to February amid COVID-19 surge

Associated Press

Olson, Chapman rally Athletics to 5-4 win over White Sox

Associated Press

Jets’ defense loses Lawson, Lewis to season-ending injuries

Associated Press