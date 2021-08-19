Sports Betting Line

MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CINCINNATI -207 Miami +174 at MILWAUKEE -170 Washington +150 at ST. LOUIS -191 Pittsburgh +166 at COLORADO -162 Arizona +144 at L.A. DODGERS -252 N.Y. Mets +209 at SAN DIEGO -193 Philadelphia +167 American League at N.Y. YANKEES -216 Minnesota +182 at TORONTO -222 Detroit +185 at BOSTON -331 Texas +264 at CLEVELAND -113 L.A. Angels -105 Chicago White Sox -119 at TAMPA BAY +101 at HOUSTON -203 Seattle +174 Interleague Kansas City -119 at CHICAGO CUBS +101 Atlanta -236 at BALTIMORE +197 at OAKLAND -111 San Francisco -106

