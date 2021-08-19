Sheridan Ready for Licking Valley

Last season the Sheridan Generals fought their way to an unbeaten regular season, won the Muskingum Valley League Big School Division and earned themselves two playoff wins.

This season the Generals look a little different with just three starters returning on defense and the loss of four offensive line starters and their quarterback.

“These kids are still learning how to play hard for 48 minutes. It’s not about effort, it’s about that mental toughness that takes you clear into the end of the whistle., clear into the fourth quarter. That really only comes by gaining minutes on a real Friday night game,” said Head Coach Paul Culver III.

They’ll test out what they learned during the off-season this Friday as they open play with Licking Valley, who finished last season 7-2.



“We’re going to dictate the physicality. That’s always how you win a football game, especially against a good program like Licking Valley. We’re going to control the line of scrimmage and be the aggressors when we hit, block and tackle,” said Culver.

Coach Culver said the Generals goals for the season remain the same as they always have, compete for an MVL Championship and advance in the playoffs.