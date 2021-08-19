OSHP to Begin “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Campaign Tomorrow

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Starting tomorrow the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be beginning its “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. This campaign will run until Labor Day .

The purpose of the campaign is to reduce the amount of crashes, fatalities, and arrests related to operating a vehicle impaired. In 2020, there were 16,530 arrests for driving drunk as well as 13,141 drunk driving related crashes resulting in 7,981 injuries and 685 deaths.

“If you’re going to drink, make sure you have a sober driver. And that will help combat the stats and get our injury and fatal crashes down,” Sergeant K.R. Shirer with the Ohio State Highway Patrol stated.

To bring down the statistics and to make the roads safer, the State Highway Patrol will be focusing on catching impaired drivers before they can cause harm to either themselves, someone else, or anyone’s property.

“So we’ll be focusing on impaired drivers, we’ll have saturation patrols working with local departments also with our surrounding post areas. We also have an upcoming checkpoint, OVI checkpoint, in the area coming here in the next few weeks,” Sergeant Shirer said.

The OVI checkpoint whose location will be disclosed soon will stop all drivers on a roadway and either check for sobriety or educate drivers on the laws of operating a vehicle while impaired. The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to remind everyone as well that Back-to-School safety is coming up and urges drivers to be safe and smart around school buses and in school zones.