Orthopaedic Associates of Zanesville Sponsoring Fall Football’s “Player of the Game”

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Fall football is coming up and the Orthopaedic Associates of Zanesville is happy to be a sponsor of ‘Player of the Game’ this upcoming football season. 

WHIZ will be covering three different football games each Friday over the radio, and the sports announcer will designate a player from each game as “Player of the Game”. Orthopaedic Associates of Zanesville is doing their part by providing sweatshirts to the players of the game with their last name and number on the back.

“We’re happy to partner with WHIZ and providing a hoodie for the player of the game. There will be players picked by announcers for each game,” Dr. Brad Brautigan, with the Orthopaedic Associates of Zanesville stated.

Typically the Orthopaedic Associates sees a lot of foot traffic from high school footballers in the fall, and they look forward to pay-it-forward and see some of our area’s athletes being recognized for their hard work.

“Well we have, unfortunately, a lot of football players coming through here every season. It’s just part of football. But it’s going to be nice to see some the kids that are just playing well rather than just injured,” Dr. Brautigan said.

With the fall football season beginning tomorrow, stay tuned to hear which three athletes are designated this week’s player of the game.

