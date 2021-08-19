Updated on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT

TODAY: Scattered Showers/Few Storms. Mostly Cloudy. Warm & Muggy. High 82°

TONIGHT: Few Showers/Isolated Storm. Patchy Fog. Warm & Muggy. Low 67°

FRIDAY: Stray Shower/Storm. Partly Sunny. Warm & Muggy. High 84°

DISCUSSION:

An upper level disturbance will bring more scattered showers and a few storms to SE Ohio today. Skies will be mostly cloudy otherwise, along with warm and muggy conditions. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80s this afternoon.

A few showers and or an isolated storm chance will linger into this evening, but most of the overnight will be drier. Some patchy fog will begin to develop, especially after midnight. It will be very warm and muggy otherwise, with lows in the upper 60s.

A stray shower/storm will be possible as we end the work week. Temperatures will be a touch warmer on Friday, with highs in the mid 80s, along with very muggy conditions. Skies will be partly sunny.

As we head into the weekend; rain chances will be slight once again as we head into the day on Saturday, but will become scattered on Sunday. Temperatures will be a little warmer, as highs climb into the mid to upper 80s. Muggy conditions will persist across the region.

As we head into the new work week, look for more warmth, muggy conditions and rain chances. Highs will top off in the upper 80s to near 90 Monday through Wednesday. Rain chances will gradually increase, especially on Tuesday into Wednesday.

Have a Great Thursday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com