Thursday’s Time Schedule

Sports
All Times EDT
Thursday, August 19
MLB

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

WNBA

Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

NFL Preseason

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

