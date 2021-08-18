Thursday’s Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|Thursday, August 19
|MLB
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
|WNBA
Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|NFL Preseason
New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
