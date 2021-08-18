Police: Man who fired at officers during pursuit indicted

CLEVELAND (AP) — A man accused of having fired four rounds at suburban Cleveland police officers during the early stages of a lengthy high-speed pursuit last month has been indicted on numerous charges, a Parma police spokesperson said on Wednesday.

A Cuyahoga County grand jury on Tuesday indicted Dennis Dranse Jr., 42, of Willowick, on charges that include attempted aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

According to Parma police Lt. Daniel Ciryak, the chase began when an officer tried to pull Dranse over in an SUV with no license plate. The sound of gunfire can be heard minutes into the pursuit in a dash cam video released Wednesday.

The chase continued eastward for approximately 50 miles (80 kilometers), ending on Interstate 90 in Lake County’s Madison Township when Dranse drove over a spike strip laid on the roadway.

Dranse and a female passenger fled the vehicle into dense brush alongside the interstate before being captured. The woman was arrested on warrants but was not charged with crimes related to the pursuit, Ciryak said.

A photo released on Wednesday shows a bullet hole in the driver’s side door frame of a police cruiser.

Dranse remains in custody in lieu of $1 million bond. Court records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney; a number listed in his name had been disconnected.