Fairgoers Beat the Heat with Some Good Old Fashioned Lemonade

Local News
Gunnar Consol91

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- After this morning’s downpours, the sun ultimately prevailed making it feel quite toasty at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds today.

With dew points in the 70s and the heat index hovering around 90°, there was no better day than today to cool off with a refreshing Lemonade.

“Since it’s really hot outside, the drink’s really cold, comes in handy; especially after practice this morning,” Aubree Ford, a fair attendee stated.

These fairgoers got these lemonades at Tex’s Lemon Shake Up stand which are located throughout the fairgrounds. They described the taste as sweet, refreshing, and hitting the spot on this hot and humid afternoon.

“So far I’ve had this lemonade, which is really good, it’s perfect for a cool day, and the cheese on a stick is like amazing. So like, my favorite fair food,” Faith Phillips, a fellow fair attendee said.

With temperatures increasing steadily each day as the fair continues, you can quench your thirst with a lemonade. Looking for something more filling or sweet? You can also find a variety of delicious foods like deep fried oreos, elephant ears, funnel cakes, and barbeque. The Muskingum County Fair runs until 11PM this upcoming Saturday.

