Muskingum County Community Foundation Announces First Ever Fall Grant Competition for Nonprofits

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Today, the Muskingum County Community Foundation is pleased to announce their first ever Fall Grant Competition.

Unlike their usual Spring Grant Competition which gave away $78,000 in varying amounts to 32 organizations this spring; the Fall Grant Competition will give away $50,000 to five organizations with $10,000 going toward each recipient.

“This grant competition is going to be a little bit different than what we normally do in the spring. We’ve got a $50,000 pool of dollars that have been pulled together. And we want to make five capital improvement grants of $10,000 to local organizations and nonprofits,” Brian Wagner, chief executive officer with the Muskingum County Community Foundation stated.

Examples of capital improvement projects the MCCF is hoping to fund are facility improvements like: a new roof, ramp access, structural repairs; or facility service improvements like: computer software or computer hardware.

“Oftentimes a lot of nonprofits and programs, they focus so much on making sure the community is served, that they’re not able to take dollars away from their programs to take care of a new roof, a wheel chair ramp, or fixing an elevator, or something like that. This grant competition will allow them to use those dollars to sort of help themselves continue to provide great services to the community. And if it means that dollars aren’t coming out of their budget to serve capital improvements, that’s just more money that they can put into their programs,” Wagner said.

Applications can be submitted online at the MCCF’s website starting September 3rd, the applications will be reviewed by the grant committee starting around September 23rd and awarded to five lucky organizations later in the fall. They hope to make the Fall Grant Competition annual, and have already secured funding to continue the competition into at least the Fall of 2022 and 2023.